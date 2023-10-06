UK to invest £70m into future telecoms tech

Along with Australia, Canada, Japan and the US, the UK will use the coalition to help ensure communications networks can remain resilient and adaptable when confronted with challenges.

This includes supply chain disruptions and cyber-attacks, meaning users can stay connected at the most critical of times.

The Global Coalition on Telecommunications (GCOT) will explore opportunities for closer collaboration in areas such as research and development, information sharing and international outreach.

Through these initiatives, the coalition is seeking to advance shared objectives including promoting growth opportunities for industry enabling dialogue between policymakers, business and academia.

“This historic partnership reflects our shared commitment to harnessing the power of telecommunications for the benefit of our nations and the world at large,” said Michelle Donlan, secretary of state for science, innovation and technology.

“Telecommunications networks are the lifeline of global economies, and safeguarding their resilience and security in an evolving, interconnected world is a top priority for our governments.

“By joining forces, the UK and our partners are well-positioned to take the lead in broadening supply chains, nurturing industry knowledge, and bolstering security to address emerging challenges.”

The UK government is investing an initial £70 million to develop the next generation of telecoms technology via the Future Telecoms Technology Missions Fund (TMF) Programme.

The investment will help the UK become a leader in 6G technology, the government announced on the gov.uk website.