Bulk Data Centers and HGC bolster APAC to Europe growth

Specifically, by leveraging Bulk’s pan-Nordic platform and HGC’s network and services, the two lay the foundations for Asia-Pacific businesses to enter and grow in the European market, while meeting their net zero commitments.

“This partnership agreement is a significant milestone for Bulk Data Centers and HGC, which demonstrates our shared mission to move the global digital sector towards net zero emissions,” said Rob Elder, chief commercial officer at Bulk Data Centers.

“HGC’s extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas alongside its full-fledged telecom, data centre services and ICT solutions, complement the products and services of Bulk Data Centers, ensuring businesses can scale with a truly sustainable solution.”

With locations across the Nordics directly connected to multiple high-capacity diverse international subsea cable systems, Bulk Data Centers facilities in Norway and Denmark deliver the same performance as those in any continental European city, at a lower cost.

“HGC is proud to join the race to bring sustainable infrastructure to a global audience working with Bulk. This partnership aims to better serve APAC and international customers looking to enter the European Market through ultra-scalable and efficient data centre solutions with global connectivity,” said Marcello Brescia, Head of OTT and edge ecosystem at HGC.

“As a global telecom network operator, we want to focus on helping enterprise and OTT customers to reduce carbon emissions and energy consumption when they need to deploy colocation. Bulk is at the forefront of sustainable digital infrastructure.”

Through HGC’s global footprint and services via the EdgeX by HGC ecosystem, the partnership bolster the ties between Asia-Pacific and Europe for internet, cloud and OTT community.

In addition, it will contribute to global sustainability goals through supporting the use of green energy to reduce carbon footprint across Bulk’s Data Center campus.