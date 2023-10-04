GBI partners with Iraq IXP to extend services to Iraq

Through this partnership, GBI is bolstering Iraq’s relationships with the GCC nations, digital services and global communities, enabling access to additional capabilities for the country and boosting its digital economy.

“We are pleased to enrich our existing relationship with Iraq IXP, with this announcement bolstering our ongoing commitment to the country’s digital journey,” said Brendan Press, CCO at GBI.

“Iraq has the potential to become a hub for innovation and growth, and we’re proud to be pioneering and accelerating this process. Having globally connected societies encourages innovation and ensures everyone has greater access to better digital experiences, and our diverse cable network is the bedrock of this vision.”

The announcement builds on the existing relationship between the two which last year saw GBI start giving Iraq IXP access to its cable network and Tier 1 connections through IP transit.

This existing collaboration strengthened connectivity throughout the country and this new development means Iraq IXP now benefits from GBI’s low latency peering services which connects it directly to digital services and content providers in the Gulf region.

“This marks an important step in our mission to channel digital investment and innovation into Iraq,” said Dr Harith Al-Shwaily, managing director at Iraq IXP.

“GBI has been a long-standing partner and we look forward to continued collaboration as we pursue our goal of delivering better diversity, quality and quantity of services to all of the Iraqi regions.”

Iraq IXP is the country’s first IXP and it now has access to GBI’s strong relationships with GCC nations and major services providers and, its network which delivers average latency reductions of 40ms.

This meets the increasing demand for low-latency, reliable, high-bandwidth connectivity to support growing data use of communities, the development of digital services and the overall growth of the region.