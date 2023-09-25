Google introduces Nuvem subsea cable linking Portugal, Bermuda, and the US

According to Brian Quigley, VP of global network infrastructure at Google Cloud, Nuvem, the Portuguese word for cloud, will improve network resiliency across the Atlantic and is designed to meet the growing demand for digital services.

The new cable path will add international route diversity and support the development of ICT infrastructure for the countries involved.

Nuvem’s landing locations will create a positive opportunity in terms of trade, investment, and productivity and urgency, and are fast emerging as hubs for international connectivity.

The Government of Bermuda has made concerted efforts to attract investment in subsea cable infrastructure and create a digital Atlantic hub by passing new legislation to create cable corridors and streamline permitting.

Nuvem be the first cable to land under this newly cultivated environment, and the first to connect Bermuda with Europe.

"Bermuda has long been committed to the submarine cable market, and we welcome the Nuvem cable to our fast-growing digital Atlantic hub," said Walter Roban, Bermuda Deputy Premier and Minister of Home Affairs.

“The Bermuda Business Development Agency (BDA) welcomes the announcement by Google that Bermuda will be the home of a new transatlantic cable on the path to becoming a digital hub of the Atlantic,” said David Hart, CEO, Bermuda Business Development Agency.

Similarly, Portugal has become a port for subsea cables not only because of its strategic geographic location on the southwest of mainland Europe, but also because of the country’s focus on bolstering the infrastructure of the digital economy.

“Google's investment incorporates our vision for Portugal in the telecom and data sectors: to establish our country as a thriving connectivity gateway for Europe, fostering robust connections with other continents,” said João Galamba, Portugal Minister of Infrastructure.

“The Portuguese Government considers this investment very important and it was only possible thanks to the great articulation and dialogue between the ministry, the Portuguese entities and Google.”

On the US side, Nuvem will land in South Carolina. The cable’s arrival will further establish the state as a growing technology centre, increasing connectivity and job diversification.

“The additional cable connecting to South Carolina reaffirms our state's position as a leader in cutting-edge technologies,” said Govenor Henry McMaster

“We celebrate Google's continued investments in digital infrastructure and look forward to seeing the positive economic impacts across the state and the globe.”

Due to become ready for service in 2026, Nuvem will add capacity, increase reliability, and decrease latency for Google users and Google Cloud customers globally.