Princeton Digital Group unveils hyperscale data centre in Jakarta

Now operational the facility will deliver secure and scalable data centre capacity to hyperscalers and enterprises, including large cloud, content, commerce, AI and fintech companies.

“Indonesia is one of the fastest growing economies in the world with a digital economy that is projected to exceed US$124 billion by 2025. Underpinned by favourable demographics, the country is witnessing ever-increasing cloud adoption, internet penetration and e-commerce growth. These tailwinds combined with and amplified by AI will drive accelerated demand in Indonesia,” said Varoon Raghavan, chief operating officer and co-founder at PDG.

“The launch of JC2 further solidifies our position as a leading Pan-Asia data centre operator enabling sustainable digital infrastructure growth in all the markets we operate in.”

JC2 has been designed with energy efficient modular uninterrupted power systems as well as efficient chiller plants. It has achieved BCA Green Mark Platinum certification which requires high energy performance, resource stewardship and advanced green efforts. It is also the first data centre in Indonesia to offer biomass powered capacity to its customers.

The launch of JC2 marks the sixth data centre in Indonesia with sites in Jakarta, Surabaya, Bandung and Pekanbaru. The company is also developing a 96MW campus in Batam.

“JC2 is a state-of-the-art facility designed to meet the mission critical needs of our customers sustainably. In addition to growing our footprint in Indonesia, we are taking meaningful steps to ensure that we continue to progress on our sustainability commitments,” adds Raghavan.

In addition, to procuring biomass power, the PDG secured geothermal energy in the form of renewable energy certificates for three of its data centres in Jakarta, Bandung and Pekanbaru and was the first corporate buyer of state-owned electricity firm PLN’s RECs.