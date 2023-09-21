ZTE, China Mobile to team on 5G-A industrial field network tech

Ding Haiyu, Vice Dean of China Mobile Research Institute, Zhang Wanchun, SVP of ZTE, Zuo Zhijun, Dean of Guangzhou MINO Equipment Intelligent manufacturing and advanced technology research institute attended the signing ceremony.

The aim is to apply innovative 5G-A technologies in the industrial internet and the three parties will collaborate on the research and applications of key technologies of 5G-A industrial field networks.

Ding Haiyu, vice dean of China Mobile Research Institute stated that 5G-A has enormous potential for industrial development.

This cooperation, he adds, is an important part of building the 5G-A industry ecosystem. China Mobile Research Institute is willing to collaborate with partners to deeply engage in technological innovation and exert efforts to further empower various industries with 5G-A technology.

ZTE will provide 5G-A products and solutions while MINO Equipment will offer an industrial implementation platform based on its application scenarios and data in the industrial manufacturing field.

Tang Xue, vice president of ZTE said that this strategic cooperation will help ZTE form a closed loop in the industrial chain with partners, enabling 5G-A technical solutions to take root in the industrial Internet and ignite the engine for industrial digital transformation.