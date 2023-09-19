Stack delivers first phase of Toronto campus

The first phase of the campus features an 8MW data centre and 48MW of planned expansion capacity in Toronto, the fourth largest city in North America.

The 20-acre campus is just six miles from 151 Front Street in downtown Toronto, Canada’s largest carrier hotel and primary internet exchange point in the city.

First Gulf, a leading developer in Toronto has partnered with Stack to deliver the initial 8MW data centre by renovating an existing building, reducing material usage and energy emissions, Stack says.

The next 24MW phase of development, with planned delivery in the second quarter of 2026 boasts committed power from Toronto Hydro from three diverse substations using 100% renewable sources.

The third phase will offer 24MW to support client growth on a campus tailored to a purpose-built solution for scalability in a market with limited capacity.

“In a market that continues to see a high absorption rate for data centre capacity, Stack is proud to deliver the first phase of our Toronto campus,” said Brian Cox, CEO of Stack Americas.

“We look forward to deploying the next phase of this flagship campus to address our clients’ needs while vitalising the local economy.”

Stack’s data centre portfolio includes a planned five-building data centre campus offering 250MW scale in Central Phoenix with a dedicated on-site substation and a 200MW campus in Portland spanning 55 acres.