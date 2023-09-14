Colt DCS expands into India

The flagship Navi Mumbai data centre marks Colt DCS’ strategic expansion and commitment to supporting the increasing demand of hyperscale cloud service providers and large enterprises in the Indian data centre market.

India’s digital demand has soared in recent years. The country’s demand for data centre capacity will reach 1.4GW by 2025 according to the leading real estate consulting companies. Navi Mumbai accounts for 50% of data centre capacity.

"Colt DCS' entry into the Indian market reaffirms our commitment to become the leading customer-centric data centre operator in the industry," said Niclas Sanfridsson, CEO of Colt DCS.

"Our innovative and sustainable approach, coupled with our dedication to safety and reliability, positions Colt DCS as the partner of choice for hyperscale cloud service providers and enterprises expanding their reach in India.

“Our strategic expansion is only set to continue with new sites expected across the country as we look to provide high-quality data centre services.”

Colt DCS’ Navi Mumbai Data Centre provides customers with flexibility and scalability given its land parcel of 15 acres capable of supporting 120MW of IT power capacity.

The flexible and scalable design allows the firm to meet the quickly changing demands of emerging technologies and use cases such as generative AI, high-performance computing, machine learning and other computer-intensive cloud applications that depend on high power density solutions with efficient cooling.

The flexibility is supported by robust infrastructure. The data centre boats 220kV GIS substation onsite with LILO configuration.

The data centre provides multi-layered security with the combination of hardened physical parameters, access control and 24x7 surveillance.

The site has also undergone TVRA assessment and has been categorised as a low-risk site.