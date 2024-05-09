Bringing a smart edge to data centres in the Middle East

Data centres have become the backbone of the modern digital age, storing vast amounts of valuable information, and serving as a crucial hub for the online services we rely on.

On a global level, the data centre market is expected to grow from US$ 216 billion in 2021 to US$288 billion in 2027 representing a +6% CAGR.

The pace of growth in the Middle East is expected to be significantly higher from US $ 3.9 Billion in 2021 to US$ 6.7 Billion in 2027 representing a 10% CAGR. The main drivers for growth is the wider adoption of online services, IoT deployments, and predictive AI.

In order to address the growing demand, e& has been investing heavily in building data centres in the UAE, the trade and commerce hub of the region. The heavy investments are focused on two main categories: namely, the hyperscalers and AI market, and the edge data centres known as the SmartHub.

The SmartHub Data Centres provide carriers, ISPs, CDNs, hyperscalers and content providers with complete connectivity eco-systems which include a full suite of services in addition to colocation services.

e&'s SmartHub Data Centres, which have 5 facilities across the UAE (Fujairah I, Fujairah II, Dubai, Kalba and Abu Dhabi), has evolved since its inception in 2010 to become the most connected digital connectivity hub in the Middle East, enabling access to 2 billion users in less than 30 milliseconds of latency.

The highly diversified subsea and terrestrial cable systems that connect SmartHub Data Centre facilities to the world, has made it the best preferred option for all types of customers who seek to locate their nodes in a secure and a highly connected facility. Having all the major hyperscalers as part of the SmartHub Data Centre ecosystem is evidence of its success and reliability.

SmartHub Data Centres have become the connectivity place for a number of wholesale and enterprise connectivity services offered by e&. This includes IPLC, capacity and cross connection, IP transit, VPN services along with access to other services such as mobility, voice and satellite services.

Security, power efficiency and sustainability

The security of a data centre is critical to businesses and organisations. With the rise of cyber threats and physical security concerns, ensuring the safety and integrity, SmartHub Data Centres have achieved Uptime Institute TIER III DC, ISO/IEC 22301, and ISO/IEC 27001 certification that validates their high standard of service delivery and safeguard customers valuable assets effectively. The new SmartHub Abu Dhabi facility received an ESTIDAMA Pearl rating of 4 and USGBC LEED Gold certification for sustainable operations and adherence to strict environmental standards.

The SmartHub Data Centre facilities are seamlessly integrated into a diverse power grid network. Value-added automation services, including cutting- edge DCIM automation, alongside an intuitive online portal, enhances customer experience. With 24/7 support, this ecosystem promises a truly seamless service.

The global average PUE ranges @ 1.59 and Middle east average PUE @ 1.79. The recent expansion of SmartHub Data Centre facilities into Masdar City in Abu Dhabi is well equipped to offer efficiently the lowest PUE @ 1.4 with its full load power utilization rendering SmartHub Abu Dhabi as one of the most energy efficient data centre globally. It is equipped with adiabatic water tank sized for 48 hours storage, with WUE load of approximately 1.9-2.0L Per 1KWh. Designed with sustainable green standards, SmartHub Data Centres utilise a DRUP system for power which helps to keep power Service Level Agreements (SLA) as per industry standards.

As part of the Green initiative, e& is under process to deploy efficient and sustainable systems in the data centre to achieve zero carbon by 2030.

The SmartHub Data Centres ecosystem and digital communities

The robust infrastructure of SmartHub Data Centres, embedded into submarine landing stations and terrestrial borders, connects the Middle East, Asia, and Europe. It serves as an ICT bridge between continents, ensuring seamless availability and diverse connectivity across regions.

SmartHub Data Centres extends a community-based ecosystem encompassing reliable caching servers and edge nodes for internet community as hyperscalers, content delivery networks (CDNs), video streaming, gaming platforms, and financial services providers. The ecosystem offers SmartHub IX, a state-of-the-art internet exchange that enables clients such as ISPs, telecom operators, cloud providers, content providers, and CDNs to route their global IP traffic with a worldwide consistent portal and zero transit cost.

Innovation is rooted in its close proximity to cable landing stations, which gives a competitive edge to customers accessing IP Transit, submarine & DWDM network services due to minimal backhaul requirements, rendering great value to wholesale customers seeking cost-effective edge- network connectivity.

SmartHub Data Centres also serve as a substantial gateway for roaming exchange, traffic breakout, and cloud- connect services that permit seamless mobility using SmartHub IPX Exchange. The SmartHub carrier ecosystem offers multiplexing and demultiplexing capabilities to provide low-bandwidth enterprise connectivity. The efficient digital infrastructure of SmartHub Data Centres warrant global security and resilience via Ethernet over SDH to fulfil the robust security requirements of financial institutions.

Coupled with e&’s 4-tiered Teleport facilities, SmartHub Data Centres extends its cloud reach to satellites, allowing VSAT and broadcast for scattered regions and providing access to customers looking for such services. With increased speed and agility of connectivity, the customers have successfully scaled up their digital competencies.

SmartHub Data Centres have been instrumental in delivering exceptional connectivity to users, businesses, and digital communities. e& continues to prioritise enhanced connectivity and seamless access to digital resources. e&’s strategy for excellence is to innovate and adapt, empowering businesses and individuals to thrive in an increasingly connected world.

SmartHub Data Centres future expansion will further fortify the global ICT ecosystem. Collaborating with e& presents its partners with boundless opportunities, elevating connectivity, efficiency, and innovation to unprecedented heights worldwide.