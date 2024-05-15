ITW Exclusive: Digital Realty unveils liquid to chip cooling tech

The new offering from Digital Realty builds upon the company’s standardised high-density colocation offering by introducing direct liquid cooling (DLC). This brings liquid directly to customers' infrastructure.

This approach enables businesses to deploy high-density configurations within a shared environment, in close proximity to the cloud, network and AI service providers.

Digital Realty also said it allows its customers the flexibility to accommodate the distinct needs of individual setups.

"We're proud to align with our customers in evolving their infrastructure to support this cutting-edge liquid-to-chip technology, enabling them to land and expand their deployments efficiently and redefine what's possible in the digital age, said Digital Realty’s CEO, Chris Sharp.

“With this cutting-edge liquid-to-chip cooling technology, we're not just setting a new standard for high-density deployment support, we're revolutionising the digital infrastructure landscape,” Sharp added.

Digital Realty’s recently announced Private AI Exchange (AIPx) allows for new data exchange options in support of these DLC-enabled solutions.

Key highlights of Digital Realty's advanced high-density deployment support include the ability to leverage a wide range of mechanical solutions, such as rear door heat exchangers (RDHx) and DLC, enabling the efficient management of power densities ranging from 30 to 150 kilowatts per rack, and beyond.

The combination of RDHx with DLC effectively doubles the power densities that can be supported, empowering businesses to tackle the escalating demands of modern IT infrastructure and accelerate the adoption of AI by enterprises, through private, cloud and hybrid solutions.

Deployment options are available in more than half of Digital Realty’s data centres worldwide.

The company plans to expand over time to support additional sites, where it will leverage existing infrastructure to meet emerging AI requirements.

Sean Graham, research director, cloud to edge data centre trends at IDC, a technology market intelligence firm, said that “Digital Realty's high density colocation offering is a strong response to the flourishing market need for high-density racks”.

Graham believes it presents an ideal solution to significantly accelerate time-to-value for organisations investing in AI and high density computing, while avoiding the need for lengthy and costly capital projects to build or retrofit new capacity.

“This offering aligns with IDC’s colocation provider recommendations for the gen AI market,” he said.