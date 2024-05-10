Evocative partners with Megaport to expand cloud connectivity

The joint initiative expands Evocative’s open digital ecosystem with over 300 additional 300 on-ramps and more than 360 service providers, enabling seamless connectivity to the public and private cloud.

Evocative customers will gain access via Megaport to a wider range of cloud service providers and technologies to support their digital infrastructure needs.

Megaport will be available in Evocative’s data centres spanning eight strategically-located metros in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York/New Jersey, Phoenix, Seattle, and Silicon Valley.

“We’re excited to partner with Megaport to expand our digital ecosystem,” said Derek Garnier, CEO at Evocative.

“Our commitment to customer success drove us to this partnership, enabling us to simplify connectivity with a scalable, cost-effective solution. Evocative’s expanding footprint combined with Megaport’s worldwide infrastructure offers a wider range of options to our clients,” Garnier said.

Evocative customers can leverage Megaport’s software-defined network (SDN) and easy-to-use portal to deploy and scale connections up to 100 Gbps on demand to access their critical workloads, including next-generation cloud and Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications.

Additionally, Megaport customers will be able to interconnect to the Evocative Metal solution to facilitate enterprise bare metal deployments.

“Our partnership will ensure enterprises in Evocative data centres all around the country have private, low latency connections to the cloud service providers that they need to fuel digital transformation, especially as they explore new applications for evolving tech like Artificial Intelligence,” said Michael Reid, CEO at Megaport.

“We’re excited to work with Evocative to enhance customer connections across their data centre footprint," he added.

Evocative’s digital infrastructure capabilities are backed by a global network that spans data centres across strategically-located metros and 25 years of industry expertise.

Its enterprise-grade colocation, bare metal, and network services enable customers to create infrastructure solutions that match their unique needs, the company says.