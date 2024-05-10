NTT Docomo unveils new subsidiary to boost growth

NTT Docomo Global will oversee the group’s global business operations and drive integrated and agile strategies across diverse domains starting in July.

The subsidiary will work in collaboration with local partners to enhance the quality of life for global customers by creating new lifestyles and contributing to structural changes in societies and industries worldwide.

NTT Docomo says the company will provide both application services and operators-enabling services globally, as well as consider expanding into other business sectors, aiming to accelerate Docomo’s global expansion.

The application services will include convenient Web3-based payment services that will enable individuals and companies to use blockchain technology easily and securely, and Docomo’s data marketing platform (DMP) supported by AI.

The operators-enabling services include Open RAN and a global space-based non-terrestrial network (NTN).

Initially, existing global investments within the Docomo group will be steadily consolidated under the NTT Docomo Global umbrella.

The new company will make new investments in leading companies with strong distribution channels and brand power in local markets to develop its operator-enabling and application-service businesses in an integrated manner.

In the medium to long term, the company will independently expand the Docomo group’s global customer base and distribution channels.

NTT Docomo Global will develop its geographical markets in line with its phased growth, focusing on Southeast Asia and North America as markets with size and growth potential for the application services in the first phase, and then to Europe and the Middle East thereafter.