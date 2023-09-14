Free Trial
EdgeUno upgrades network capacity in Brazil and Mexico with Ciena

Natalie Bannerman
September 14, 2023 09:35 AM
glowing fiber optic strings in dark. 3d illustration

EdgeUno has upgraded its data centre interconnect network with Ciena’s Waveserver 5 compact interconnect platform, powered by WaveLogic 5 Nano 400ZR coherent pluggables.

Through this upgrade, EdgeUno customers in Brazil and Mexico now have access to a more reliable and scalable network. Using Ciena’s WaveLogic 5 Nano 400ZR solution EdgeUno has doubled its network capacity from 200G channels to 400G per channel, improved its cloud service offerings, and reduced its carbon footprint by optimising data centre space and reducing energy use.

“To provide the best possible digital experience and support bandwidth-intensive applications like high-speed gaming, cloud-based services, and live video streaming, we need the most innovative and reliable technology available,” said Tiago Setti, director of network engineering, EdgeUno.

“Ciena’s industry leading WaveLogic technology plays a critical role in helping us meet our customers’ digital demands and also supports our sustainability commitments.”

In addition, by using Ciena’s coherent technology, EdgeUno doubles the bandwidth per each wavelength using a fraction of the power and space of the previous network technology. EdgeUno is also using Ciena’s edge-optimised, compact Coherent ELS open line system to deliver lower latency, streamlined operations and better-quality experiences to its customers.

“In an age where our lives revolve around the digital world, continually improving the customer experience is critical,” said Fernando Capella, country manager, Ciena Brazil.

“Our optical technology is not only helping EdgeUno achieve that goal, but also provides the scalability and sustainability benefits needed to continue expanding in the future.”

