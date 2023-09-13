Colt unveils new Nokia partnership

The collaboration will bring Nokia’s 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS) and Wavelite products which offers scalable, optimised end-to-end optical transport solutions for enterprise, data centre interconnect, metro, regional and long-haul networks.

Vivek Gaur, VP of network engineering at Colt said: “By partnering with Nokia, we’re expanding our ecosystem of technology partners, enabling our customers to consume our always-on optical solutions and providing the flexibility our customers need in their digital transformation journey.”

Colt will deploy the Nokia Wavesuite software suite for delivering network automation.

Colt’s optical portfolio offers a high network performance for backbone connections, inter-data centre connectivity and other high bandwidth requirements.

James Watt, president of the optical networks division at Nokia said: “We’re excited to partner with Colt to broaden their range of next-generation solutions.

“With bandwidth demands increasing globally, Nokia’s 1830 PSS family delivers market-leading coherent transport and WDM/ROADM technologies to future-proof Colt’s optical network solutions to meet customer’s needs.”