Colt unveils new Nokia partnership
Colt will team with Nokia to boost its multi-vendor offering, strengthening its network portfolio and giving more choice to its customers.
The collaboration will bring Nokia’s 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS) and Wavelite products which offers scalable, optimised end-to-end optical transport solutions for enterprise, data centre interconnect, metro, regional and long-haul networks.
Vivek Gaur, VP of network engineering at Colt said: “By partnering with Nokia, we’re expanding our ecosystem of technology partners, enabling our customers to consume our always-on optical solutions and providing the flexibility our customers need in their digital transformation journey.”
Colt will deploy the Nokia Wavesuite software suite for delivering network automation.
Colt’s optical portfolio offers a high network performance for backbone connections, inter-data centre connectivity and other high bandwidth requirements.
James Watt, president of the optical networks division at Nokia said: “We’re excited to partner with Colt to broaden their range of next-generation solutions.
“With bandwidth demands increasing globally, Nokia’s 1830 PSS family delivers market-leading coherent transport and WDM/ROADM technologies to future-proof Colt’s optical network solutions to meet customer’s needs.”