CMC Networks and Connectbase partner on connectivity automation across Africa and the Middle East

Through the collaboration, CMC Networks’ pricing data and network footprint will be available on Connectbase’s Configure Price Quote (CPQ) platform, The Connected World. The platform enables global service providers to access CMC Networks’ up-to-date pricing and network availability across on-demand.

“Our partnership with Connectbase enables more organisations to rapidly access the pricing information they need and connect across Africa and the Middle East,” said Marisa Trisolino, CEO at CMC Networks.

The partnership will benefit the entire ICT ecosystem and simplify and streamline how organisations connect in some of the most dynamic and high-growth markets in the world. We are continuing to find new ways to support the growth of Africa’s digital economies. At the same time, CMC Networks is expanding its existing quoting automation capabilities with the support of Connectbase’s Connected World platform.”

CMC Networks has onboarded its services catalogue into the Connectbase platform, enabling greater supplier integration, through automating service feasibility, quoting and ordering. The Connected World platform uses location intelligence powering automated applications, helping to connect buyers and sellers seamlessly and efficiently.

It serves approximately 300 providers globally, profiling more than 2.6 billion locations across more than 150 countries. Connectbase curates location and network intelligence from multiple sources, delivering an in-depth, accurate viewpoint of any location.

“We are excited to welcome CMC Networks to The Connected World platform and enable more organisations to connect across Africa and the Middle East with a simple and seamless model. The addition of CMC Networks’ extensive footprint in unique geographies gives our users new access to local markets with accurate pricing and automated quoting,” said Ben Edmond, founder and CEO of Connectbase.

“It is great to expand the reach of our platform in the MEA region with one of the largest network providers on the continent. From anywhere in the world, organisations can develop quotes and win more business connecting sites in Africa and the Middle East”.

Using the Connected World platform, buyers have visibility into CMC Networks’ services, and these services will be recommended based on the platform’s location intelligence and automated processes.