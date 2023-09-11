AustralianSuper invests €1.5 bn in Vantage Data Centers

Vantage Data Centers Europe, Middle East and Africa (Vantage EMEA).

The acquisition represents a “significant minority share” according to Digital Bridge, the sponsor of the company.

The investment represents AustralianSuper’s first significant exposure in hyperscale data centres.

“The Vantage EMEA platform is at an exciting point in its history, with a strong pipeline of developments in growing markets across the region,” Nik Kemp, AustralianSuper’s head of infrastructure, said.

Jon Mauck, who leads DigitalBridge’s data centre investment strategy spoke highly of the Vantage EMEA management team and said their track-record of success aligns well with the long-term growth of cloud demand and the need for AI infrastructure.

“As data centre demand continues to rapidly accelerate across EMEA, this investment will fuel Vantage’s ability to accelerate the growth of our environmentally friendly, large-scale data centre footprint across the region,” said Sureel Choksi, President and CEO of Vantage Data Centers.

“The Vantage EMEA platform will complement our existing digital infrastructure investments and this acquisition represents an important step for the Fund as we build out our infrastructure capability in Europe,” Kemp added.

Other notable investments in digital and European infrastructure from AustralianSuper include Australian towerco Indara and Peel Ports in the UK.