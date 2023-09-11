AWASR, AMS-IX and Alliance Networks unveil Oman-IX

The new Internet Exchange (IX) aims to transform digital infrastructure services in the region by interconnecting various organisations, networks, data centres, and cloud services across the Middle East.

The new IX will be owned by AWASR, a licensed service provider, which aims to establish an IX node in Oman. Alliance Networks, a regional digital infrastructure service provider, will deliver marketing and sales support for the new IX and in collaboration with AMS-IX will deliver the platform, technical support, expertise and training.

"We are thrilled to embark on this transformative collaboration with Alliance Networks and AMS-IX,” said Adnan Al-Alawi, CEO of AWASR.

“By launching Oman-IX, we will unlock new opportunities for the Sultanate of Oman, enabling efficient exchange of internet traffic and promoting digital innovation across industries."

Oman-IX will serve as a hub for aggregating IP peering traffic from both local and global networks in the country, while also enabling the exchange of peering traffic through AMS-IX Internet Exchange to other international internet exchanges.

"Alliance Networks is dedicated to providing reliable and robust digital infrastructure services in the region,” said Adel Al Daylami, CEO of Alliance Networks.

“Partnering with AWASR and AMS-IX to establish Oman-IX aligns with our mission to interconnect networks and promote seamless data exchange across borders. We look forward to creating a strong digital ecosystem in Oman."

Oman-IX will be located in Equinix’s MC1 carrier neutral data centre in Muscat, with the new IX due to go live in Q4 of this year.

"We are delighted to contribute our expertise in Internet Exchange services to this partnership. The collaboration between AWASR, Alliance Networks, and AMS-IX will empower Oman's digital landscape and accelerate the country's connectivity to global networks via public peering,” said Peter van Burgel, CEO of AMS-IX.

“Oman-IX will serve as a vital hub for internet traffic exchange, enabling enhanced user experience and fostering digital innovation."