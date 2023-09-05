Huawei Cloud launches in Saudi Arabia

Unveiled at the Huawei Cloud Summit Saudi Arabia 2023, the new Riyadh region will help to promote digital-led economic growth in the country.

The launch will be Huawei Cloud’s focus on serving the Middle East, Central Asia and Africa, and it will aim to provide reliable, secure and sustainable cloud services.

The achievement, the Chinese vendor says, underscores Huawei Cloud’s dedication to supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

H.E. Eng. Haitham bin Abdul Rahman Al-Ohali, vice minister at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) in Saudi Arabia: "Huawei is a proud partner in our country's technological progress having worked with the Ministry, service providers, enterprises and universities in various collective efforts towards digital transformation.

“We look forward to the transformative impact the Huawei Cloud Riyadh Region will have on our digital ecosystem, creating new avenues for innovation and growth."

Riyadh provides several benefits to its customers. The region will provide highly available and secure cloud services, ensuring stable operations of various services.

In addition, the region can offer full-stack cloud services including infrastructure, databases, containers, big data and AI services to meet the requirements of various industries.

The company says that Huawei Cloud will use “industry-leading” technologies to advance intelligence for Saudi Arabia, including Pangu 3.0 model, which addresses AI adoption challenges.

Eric Yang, CEO of Huawei Saudi Arabia added: "We are proudly launching Huawei Cloud Riyadh Region today. It has been a great journey for us in Saudi Arabia for the last 20+ years.

“Huawei is the constructor for intelligent society, contributor for a thriving economy and cultivator for prosperous talent ecosystem.

“Towards 2030, we will be dedicated to continuously providing ubiquitous connectivity, green energy, pervasive cloud computing and AI capabilities for Saudi Arabia to unlock unlimited opportunities of the new digital era."