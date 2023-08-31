Nokia, Globe trial antennas for 5G deployment

The IPAA+ has the size and weight of a regular multiband antenna, allowing operators to easily and quickly deploy 5G networks.

The antenna supports all 5G frequency bands including the 2.6 GHz band in a single antenna.

This, the company says, will allow Globe Telecom to accelerate and simplify its 4G and 5G rollouts, while delivering higher levels of network efficiency, performance and return on investment.

Joel Agustin, head of network planning and engineering at Globe Telecom said the antennas addressed “enduring pain points” in site acquisition and total cost of ownership.

“Simplifying the rollout of 4G and 5G services will greatly improve our customer experience.”

Jeciel Nuyda, the President of Nokia Shanghai Bell Philippines, further explained that their new IPAAs are not only lighter and more modular but also cover all sub-6GHz 5G frequency bands.

“This versatility allows for greater flexibility in the deployment of 5G services.

With this trial completed, Globe and Nokia are poised to accelerate their 5G deployment.