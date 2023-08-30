Argentina approves 5G spectrum auction

Enacom will make available 300 MHz of spectrum in the 3.3-3.6 GHz bands, divided into three batches of 100 MHz each.

Each portion of 100 MHz is expected to collect US$350 million, which is lower than the initially expected price.

“The deployment of 5G in Argentina constitutes a medium and long-term State policy, which will require collaboration between the public sector and the private sector,” Enacom said.

“Companies must make investments to renew the network infrastructure.”

“One of the objectives of this procedure is to avoid the concentration of spectrum and the configuration of a dominant position, to guarantee fair competition between providers and affordable options for users,” the regulator added.

Local operators Telecom Argentina, Claro and Movistar are all expected to take part in the auction.

The Argentine government has also reserved a portion of spectrum in the 3.6-3.7 GHz band for state-owned operator Arsat to adopt 5G services.

The deadline for the operators to submit their offers is September 29, with the auction expected to take place in early November.

A report from the GSMA indicates that 5G subscribers are projected to reach 34.7 million by 2030, compared to 5.7 million in 2025.

The report estimated that 5G penetration in Argentina will be 9% by 2025, expanding to 48% by 2030.