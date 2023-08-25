Vantage Data Centers appoints its first chief information security officer

In the newly created role, Thompson will lead the company's security strategy, further strengthening its cybersecurity posture to secure data as the company continues to scale internationally. This includes building a model for security threat responses, creating business continuity plans, and developing and maintaining its security architecture portfolio wide.

“Given the increased number of cyber threats that businesses all around the world are faced with today, it’s our responsibility to be prepared to address and mitigate the potential harm these may cause,” said Chris Yetman, chief operating officer at Vantage.

“As Vantage continues to scale internationally, so do our networks, demanding a holistic approach to strengthening the cybersecurity protections for our customers and for our organisation. I’m pleased to continue working with Greg in this new capacity to mature our cyber program while investing in technology and processes to best protect our systems.”

Thompson enters the role with close to 15 years of experience in security roles across commercial and government organisations. He most recently served as the global vice president of physical security and cybersecurity at Vantage.

Prior to joining the company, Thompson was a security manager at General Dynamics Corporation where he oversaw the organisational security efforts for more than 400 employees.

Before this, he held several roles at the FBI, including acting associate chief security officer, where he demonstrated his commitment to risk reduction by implementing enhanced security measures and risk assessments.

“This is a volatile time in the cybersecurity space as organisations across multiple industries face cyber events each day,” said Thompson. “I’m excited to take on this new role and exclusively lead Vantage’s cyber initiatives to protect our digital infrastructure across the company’s growing number of data centre assets.”