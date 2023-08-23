NTT unveils new PoP for its Global IP Network in Denver

This new PoP will enable NTT and its Global IP Network division to expand its portfolio of global IP solutions to Internet, cloud, hosting, CDN and IT service providers and content-oriented companies in Colorado as well as companies and organisations that have headquarters or operational centres in the Denver area.

Specifically, the energy, transportation, media, financial services and industrial sectors, key industries of Denver’s economy, will benefit from more global connectivity and networking options.

“The new PoP in Denver takes our global backbone into one of North America’s largest technology and communications hubs,” said Michael Wheeler, executive vice president of the Global IP Network division at NTT.

“Internet-centric businesses and organisations operating in the area will have direct access to our tier-1 network and the high-performance IP solutions they need for their content, data, hosting, cloud and other bandwidth-intensive applications.”

NTT’s clients at CoreSite’s DE1 facility will be able to connect at various capacity levels with diversity and direct connections to multiple points in the Global IP Network delivering high reliability and the lowest latency in Internet services.

CoreSite’s DE1 facility is positioned in the centre of several key national and regional network fibre plants.

“As a leading hybrid IT solutions provider, CoreSite is pleased that NTT and its Global IP Network have chosen to expand their presence in our Denver data centre campus and join our robust carrier ecosystem where businesses ranging from enterprises to digital platforms can benefit from NTT’s direct IP access,” said Juan Font, president and CEO of CoreSite, SVP of US Tower.

“Through this expansion, NTT’s extensive global footprint and diverse set of connectivity solutions will provide great value to our customers.”