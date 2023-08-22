Infovista makes Tulis chief revenue officer

Reporting to Rick Hamilton, Tulis joins the leadership team with responsibility for the company’s customer-facing organisation including sales, operations, alliances and partnerships and professional services.

Tulis boasts over 27 years in the telecoms industry, most recently serving as vice president of global sales at Ciena – Blue Planet.

He has also held leadership roles at Amdocs, CSG Systems and IQNavigator.

“The market dynamics are shifting rapidly, and CSPs are looking for partners that will allow them to drive their networks further while identifying and leveraging new economic and environmental efficiencies,” Tulis said.

“Right now, they all have the same goals; to monetise the investments that they’ve put up against their infrastructure development and 5G deployments and drive more value out of the network while reducing their operational cost structures.

“This puts Infovista, with our diverse and rich software portfolio, in a unique position to create successful outcomes for our customers.

“I am excited to be joining Infovista to bring our solutions to market in a deliberate and focused manner in partnership with our clients and partner ecosystem."

Tulis will be responsible for guiding strong partnerships with major telecoms ecosystem players including Accenture, AWS, Ericsson, Gigamon, Google Cloud, Rakuten Symphony and VMware.

Rick Hamilton, deputy CEO at Infovista said: “I’m delighted to welcome David to the Infovista team.

“With his relentless focus on customer success and proven track record in leading a global sales organisation, David brings not just formidable experience in working with customers and partners to drive shared success, but he is grounded in the industry and understands the pressures and opportunities that our CSP customers face today and in the future.

“The combination of Infovista’s award-winning technology and solutions with David’s customer insight and leadership is compelling, and one from which I know our customers and partners will benefit.”