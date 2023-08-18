SKT invests $100m in AI startup, Anthropic

The news follows a previous investment made by SK Telecom Venture Capital (SKTVC), the venture capital arm of SKT, and together SKT and Anthropic are to build a large language model (LLM) for telcos.

“With our strategic investment in Anthropic, a global leading AI technology company, we will be working closely with Anthropic to promote AI innovation,” said Ryu Young-sang, CEO of SKT. “

By combining our Korean language based LLM with Anthropic’s strong AI capabilities, we expect to create synergy and gain leadership in the AI ecosystem together with our global telco partners.”

The multilingual LLM will support a range of languages, including Korean, English, Japanese and Spanish. The two will leverage SKT’s telecoms experience with Anthropic’s AI technology including its AI model, Claude.

Specifically, Anthropic will work with SKT to fine-tune Claude to telco use cases, including industry specific customer service, marketing, sales, and interactive consumer applications creating AI for telcos with the benefits of increased performance relative to the use of more general models.

“SKT has incredible ambitions to use AI to transform the telco industry. We’re excited to combine our AI expertise with SKT’s industry knowledge to build a LLM that is customised for telcos," said said Dario Amodei, co-founder and CEO of Anthropic.

"We see industry specific LLMs as having high potential to create safer and more reliable deployments of AI technology,”