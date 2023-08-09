Microsoft, Kyndryl unveil AI partnership

Leveraging the partnership’s Joint Innovation Centers, Kyndryl’s patent portfolio in data and AI and its access to Microsoft 365 Copilot, Azure OpenAI Service and Microsoft Fabric, the two firms will design, develop and drive AI solutions.

To enhance AI capabilities, Kyndryl says it is also committing to utilise the Kyndryl University for Microsoft to educate thousands of employees on new Microsoft AI technologies.

“Kyndryl is creating a trusted environment for organisations to explore the benefits and value it can bring to organisations as they look to drive efficiencies, grow and deliver greater business outcomes,” said Stephen Leonard, global alliances and partnerships leader at Kyndryl.

“With over three decades of experience in delivering data services, advanced security capabilities and managing complex IT environments, we are well-positioned to work alongside Microsoft to help organisations confidently apply generative AI at scale and positively impact their businesses while being mindful of known risks.”

Central to the expanded collaboration, Kyndryl is launching an AI-readiness programme within Kyndryl Consult that is dedicated to exploring the adoption of generative AI solutions.

Kyndryl experts will help new and existing customers to build a trusted data foundation and navigate the complexity of using new generative AI technologies.

The company aims to help customers evaluate the benefits of generative AI through key service areas including Collaborative innovation, enhanced customer and employee experience and execution and management.