Digital Realty unveils high-density colocation offering on PlatformDIGITAL

The company's high-density colocation services enable businesses to overcome the processing and proximity challenges associated with the unstructured and exponential growth of data, as well as the use of AI.

"We recognise the data management challenges that companies are facing, where the exponential growth in data can hinder performance and innovation. As a trusted infrastructure partner, Digital Realty is committed to addressing these challenges by leveraging our longstanding experience in delivering high density infrastructure solutions," said Scott Mills, senior vice president of engineering and customer solutions at Digital Realty

"While we already support hundreds of high-performance computing deployments across our portfolio, we've listened to our customers and taken it a step further, providing standardised configurations and ultra-high-power densities. This offering will enable businesses to unlock new possibilities, quickly deploy high performance infrastructure on a global platform, and achieve optimal performance in the age of AI."

At present businesses face the challenge of managing and harnessing the power of vast amounts of data which presents numerous challenges including performance bottlenecks, compliance complexities, and scalability limitations.

As a result, businesses are increasingly turning to emerging technologies like AI to analyse and process this data more effectively, this in turn consumes large amounts of power, which require specialised infrastructure to support them.

"As Cirrascale continues to deploy the latest AI accelerators for its AI Innovation Cloud, we're relying on global data centre providers like Digital Realty to supply high-density colocation services that can support the massive per rack kilowatt demands that the next generation of accelerators require," said Dave Driggers, chief technology officer at Cirrascale Cloud Services.

"By supporting up to 70 kilowatts per rack, Digital Realty is enabling us to be able to quickly deploy our infrastructure in a dense environment without fear of overheating, throttling, or damage to our high-density servers."

These new high-density colocation services support workloads of up to 70KW per rack; uses Air-Assisted Liquid Cooling technologies; is supported in 28 markets across three regions, including North America, EMEA and Asia-Pacific; and can be scaled up and out with flexible and sustainable consumption models.

"Undoubtedly AI, HPC and video streaming workloads are driving increased demand for capital-intensive, dense computing solutions. To effectively implement these solutions at scale, customers require facilities and services that not only support seamless deployment but also maximise capital utilisation," added Nicole Enright, president of Avnet Integrated Solutions.

"In partnership with Digital Realty, Avnet Integrated acts as a point of engagement, offering end-to-end services for the evaluation – including Avnet Virtual Platforms – design, deployment, and maintenance of cutting-edge, liquid-cooled solutions across Digital Realty's PlatformDIGITAL."