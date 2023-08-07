Three builds 100th SRN site

The new sites are providing 4G connectivity to over 37,000 homes across the country, spanning 2,800km.

The £1 billion project was signed by the four major UK operators EE, Vodafone, Three UK and O2 (now Virgin Media O2) in 2020.

The SRN aims to extend 4G coverage to 95% by the end of 2025 and offer guaranteed coverage to an additional 280,000 UK premises.

“With mobile connectivity becoming increasingly critical to everyday life, it is vital that we provide a network capable of supporting local economies and communities in every part of the UK,” said Iain Milligan, CNO of Three UK.

“The 100th site in Three’s SRN network is another significant milestone and will transform rural access to 4G.

“We continue to deliver on our commitments, but the locations we are focusing on are remote and challenging, and we continue to work with local authorities to try and progress as best as possible.”

Three UK has now delivered sites across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, which will provide new 4G connectivity to over 37,000 premises, with coverage spanning 2,800 square kilometres.

While the SRN programme is being delivered across all four home nations, the largest commitment is to Scotland.

So far, 65 of Three’s 100 SRN sites have been deployed across Scotland and will provide coverage for 12,500 premises across nearly 2,000 square km of the UK’s most remote locations.

As per Three UK’s merger with Vodafone, the operators plan includes a commitment to deploy ultrafast 5G connectivity to 86% of the UK’s population by 2030. This includes around 400 small towns.