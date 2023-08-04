Ericsson kickstarts 5G production in Malaysia

The vendor will produce this equipment in Penang, marking its first 5G manufacturing facility in Southeast Asia.

The 5G radio equipment being produced in the country includes Massive MIMO antenna-integrated radios and is produced in Prai, in partnership with Flex.

David Hägerbro, Ericsson’s Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh president said the production is the latest in a set of initiatives that will support Malaysia.

"Malaysia is an important market for Ericsson and domestic manufacturing in Malaysia will contribute to the local economy through employment and the transfer of technical knowledge to the local workforce in areas such as manufacturing, product engineering and equipment testing," he added.

Ericsson’s presence in Malaysia dates back to 1964 when it signed with Telekom Malaysia for the delivery of a crossbar switch.

Post 1970, Ericsson initiated factor production for cables and AXE telecom exchanges. Later, the firm initiated the country’s first AXE telecom exchange in South Asia in 1980 and went on to power the country’s first telecoms network.

The company currently powers 147 live networks across 63 countries.