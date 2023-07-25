Singtel, SAP team to develop 5G aggregator

Developed on Singtel’s Paragon platform and supported by its 5G networks and multi-edge computing solutions, the IEA will allow enterprises to access and integrate SAP software with their back-end processes at the cloud server edge.

This in turn will allow them to gain real-time insights that will help with decision-making on time-sensitive business requirements.

“This is the first time SAP in Asia Pacific Japan is collaborating with a telco to offer 5G-enabled edge computing solutions to customers, using SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP),” said Mr Dennis Wong, vice president of enterprise 5G and platforms at Singtel.

“Through this collaboration, we can address the increasingly complex needs of enterprises, such as applications for computer vision and workplace safety.

“This is part of our ongoing strategy to help enterprises exploit the capabilities of 5G, through Paragon, to drive innovation and business growth.”

Singtel says enterprises will have more tools and support to develop 5G use cases where ultra-fast speeds, low-latency and high bandwidth is crucial.

This is beneficial to enterprises in the manufacturing and logistics sectors that require applications like automated quality checks.

The collaboration also includes a joint go-to-market plan to scale the bundled solution across the region to countries like Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and India.