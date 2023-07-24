Airbus and Astrocast extend satellite IoT partnership

The expanded partnership enhances the capabilities of satellite Internet of Things (SatIoT) technology, enabling Astrocast to increase its network capacity to provide SatIoT solutions to its customers.

"Through this partnership extension, Airbus reaffirms its commitment to Astrocast's technology roadmap and its leadership in the SatIoT space. This collaboration also lays the important foundation for potential convergences with the future 5G NTN IoT communications standards that are currently in discussion for LEO constellations," said François Gaullier, SVP of telecommunications and navigation systems, space systems at Airbus Defence and Space.

"In time, these enhanced capabilities for collecting and exchanging critical data with IoT assets from multiple applications will benefit users across various key industries worldwide. Astrocast is not only poised to address these challenges, its roadmap is designed to take them head on for the industry. Therefore, we’re excited about working together and achieving more success."

Formed in 2017, the relationship has enabled Astrocast to develop its communication protocol and modem software stack more effectively, which forms a core part of Astocast’s wider SatIoT technology.

Under the expanded collaboration, Airbus will continue to provide extensive support to Astrocast, focusing on further enhancing both the bandwidth and the quality of service.

"We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Airbus and leverage its unique expertise in advanced satellite IoT technology," said Fabien Jordan, CEO of Astrocast.

"This collaboration reinforces our commitment to continuing to provide our customers with the most reliable and efficient SatIoT connectivity solutions on the market. With Airbus's support, we will further solidify Astrocast's position as the go-to satellite IoT operator."

Current customers of Astrocast’s SatIoT connectivity includes the EU’s CiRROCCO initiative, the EU’s XGain initiative, and the likes of Avirtech, Digitanimal and ArrowSpot, to name a few.

Through this partnership with Airbus, Astrocast will benefit from a continuous improvement of data transmission capacity, efficiency, latency and security. Customers will, in turn, be able to further optimise their operational efficiency according to their needs.