Digital Realty buys more land in Amsterdam

The land parcel has the capacity to support a data centre with total installed IT power in excess of 40 megawatts (MW) and will be interconnected with Digital Realty’s existing Schipol data centres.

These include direct connections to unique network services providers and cloud service providers including AWS, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Google Cloud, resulting in low latency, secure access to the world’s leading cloud providers.

“Data centres sit at the very heart of the global digital economy, providing the foundations for our customer communities to grow and thrive,” Vincent in ’t Veld, Managing Director at Digital Realty in the Netherlands.

“Our customers continue to count on us, as they have for the past 25 years, to support their current and future growth ambitions.

“With this land parcel in Schiphol-Rijk, we’re doing just that. We will continue to work closely with the local government to ensure our new future facility meets the high standards that have been laid out.”

A new data centre in Amsterdam will expand PlatformDIGITAL, Digital Realty’s global data centre platform which allows customers to deploy critical infrastructure at the heart of a growing connected data community.

The acquisition of the new land parcel in Amsterdam is expected to enable the company to address future demand for colocation and connectivity services in Amsterdam, while helping to support the country’s ambitions to become a leading adopter of artificial intelligence (AI).