Free Trial
Capacity Media is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
News

Digital Realty buys more land in Amsterdam

Saf Malik
June 29, 2023 01:02 PM
Share
Digital Realty.jpg

Digital Realty has acquired 36,00 square metres of land parcel located on its existing Amsterdam Schipol campus, one of the most highly connected campuses in the country.

The land parcel has the capacity to support a data centre with total installed IT power in excess of 40 megawatts (MW) and will be interconnected with Digital Realty’s existing Schipol data centres.

These include direct connections to unique network services providers and cloud service providers including AWS, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Google Cloud, resulting in low latency, secure access to the world’s leading cloud providers.

“Data centres sit at the very heart of the global digital economy, providing the foundations for our customer communities to grow and thrive,” Vincent in ’t Veld, Managing Director at Digital Realty in the Netherlands.

“Our customers continue to count on us, as they have for the past 25 years, to support their current and future growth ambitions.

“With this land parcel in Schiphol-Rijk, we’re doing just that. We will continue to work closely with the local government to ensure our new future facility meets the high standards that have been laid out.”

A new data centre in Amsterdam will expand PlatformDIGITAL, Digital Realty’s global data centre platform which allows customers to deploy critical infrastructure at the heart of a growing connected data community.

The acquisition of the new land parcel in Amsterdam is expected to enable the company to address future demand for colocation and connectivity services in Amsterdam, while helping to support the country’s ambitions to become a leading adopter of artificial intelligence (AI).

Tags

News NewsData CentresAI
SM
Saf Malik
Reporter
More from across our site
Load More
capacity_logo_banner.png

Capacity Magazine

Subscribe to Capacity Magazine today for coverage of the key trends and technologies that drive the global carrier industry.
Subscribe