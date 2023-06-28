AirTrunk to build second Hong Kong data centre by 2024

To be called AirTrunk HKG2 (HKG2), the data centre will deliver over 15MW and will be strategically located in a new, major cloud availability zone in East New Territories. Initial capacity is expected to be delivered to the anchor tenant by mid-2024.

HKG2 will complement HKG1 which opened in late 2020 in the West New Territories and will deliver added location diversity for AirTrunk’s technology customers. In total, the combination of HKG1 and HKG2 brings AirTrunk’s data centre capacity to more than 35MW in Hong Kong.

“As a key international business hub, Hong Kong has ambitions to accelerate the development of a digital economy," said Michael Juniper, deputy CEO of AirTrunk.

"Combined with the rapid rise of artificial intelligence (AI), there is huge demand for cloud services and the supporting critical digital infrastructure. HKG2 will play an important role in responding to this demand.”

HKG2 will become the 10th data centre in AirTrunk’s APJ platform which includes data centres in Australia, Japan, Singapore and Malaysia. Collectively, the platform will offer almost 1.38GW across the region.

Construction of HKG2 will be a retrofit of an existing building and designed in line with strict global security requirements including PCI DSS, ISO27001, SOC2 Type 2 compliance.

Located close to key data centres and Hong Kong’s connectivity hub, HKG2 will enable international connectivity with direct and low latency access to Greater China and neighbouring Northeast Asian countries.

“The development of HKG2 will bring significant benefits to the Hong Kong economy, including the creation of new jobs, enablement of public cloud, sustainable innovation as well as community contributions,” added KC Li, head of Hong Kong at AirTrunk.

In addition, the facility will be designed to an power usage effectiveness of 1.25 and, as part of AirTrunk’s broader emissions commitment, deliver net zero emissions by 2030, as well as renewable sourcing options.