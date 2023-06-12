New terrestrial fibre route to Johannesburg announced

Angola Telecom have partnered with Liquid Dataport to launch a new terrestrial fibre route between Luanda, Angola to Johannesburg, South Africa, via DRC, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The new fibre route will provide regional customers access to high-speed connectivity.

Liquid Dataport, a pan-African technology group, and fixed network operator, Angola Telecom, believe the investment will provide enterprises and SMEs in the country with access to high-speed connectivity and direct connectivity to data centres in Johannesburg.

Hon. Mário Oliveira, minister of telecommunications, information technologies and social communication, said, “We have made significant investments in our telecommunications sector over the last 25 years, which includes terrestrial, submarine and even satellite connectivity.

“We understand the crucial role played by Public-Private Partnerships, and that is why we have new laws in place that support and offer attractive incentives for international players like Liquid Dataport that help drive our national focus towards the IT-driven modernisation of Angola.

“The partnership between Angola Telecom and Liquid Dataport has also allowed us to enjoy seamless connectivity with other countries in COMESA and South Africa, supporting long-term growth in our economies.”

Adilson Dos Santos, CEO of Angola Telecom, says, “There is a conscious drive towards making the internet more popular, as currently, the internet penetration in Angola is only 5 million people.

“Angola Telecom and Liquid Dataport have been able to work seamlessly for over two years with each other as we are working towards a common goal. Through our National Rural Telecommunication Plan, we want to ensure that connectivity is available to citizens in the remotest parts of the country.

“We are excited to see the fruits of this partnership lead to increased contribution of the ICT sector to national GDP.”

Liquid Dataport's investment in the fibre route aligns with its broader vision of establishing an extensive network throughout Africa.

“Our continuous investment into our ‘One Africa Digital Network’ provides customers with access to major data centres in South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria and now Angola, ensuring that African data never has to leave our shores."

We reported that Angola Cables and Orange have inked an infrastructure sharing agreement on the West African Djoliba Network last month.