nLighten acquires Euclyde Data Centers in France

With the addition of nLighten's existing operations in Germany, the acquisition of Euclyde and its footprint in Sophia Antipolis, Lyon, Strasbourg, Besançon and Paris establishes the nLighten platform in two of Europe's core data centre markets.

"With this acquisition, we are taking another step towards our goal of creating a leading pan-European edge data centre platform," said Harro Beusker, co-founder and CEO of nLighten.

"Euclyde is an excellent fit with our strategy, and the existing management team, employees and assets are a solid base for our ambitions in France."

Euclyde’s distributed asset base is well-aligned with nLighten’s strategy to integrate data centres into the data and energy infrastructure of regional markets.

Specifically, the low greenhouse gas intensity of the French energy market presents a strong operational synergy with nLighten’s ambition to reduce its environmental footprint.

nLighten, of I Squared Capital through its ISQ Global Infrastructure Fund III, intends to retain operational leadership of the data centres in country and places high importance on their identification with the French market.

“We are delighted to have concluded this agreement with I Squared Capital and nLighten," added Magdi Houry, founder and majority owner of Euclyde.

"Through its pan-European vision, and I Squared Capital’s financial support, nLighten brings to Euclyde the means to become the leader in the French edge data centre space.”

Earlier this year I Squared Capitalinvested US$500 million in funding Harro Beusker and Chad McCarthy, both formerly of Equinix, to start nLighten.