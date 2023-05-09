Khazna unveils plans for $250m Egypt data centre

The partnership will see the construction of a US$250 million data centre and will be built at the Maadi Technology Park, a specialised investment zone in Egypt.

Following a short-term agreement between the two companies, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by Eng. Ahmed Mekky, Chairman and CEO of Benya Group; Hassan Al Naqbi, the CEO of Khazna Data Centers; and Eng. Amr Aboualam, Chairman of Maadi Technology Park to secure land at Maadi Technology Park for the new data centre.

Hassan Alnaqbi, CEO of Khazna Data Centers said: “Khazna Data Centers has played a pivotal role in the UAE’s digital transformation.

“This collaboration with Benya Group marks a significant milestone in the expansion of Khazna’s regional presence.

“We are confident that our expertise and track record in delivering high-quality hyper-scale data centres combined with Benya's local knowledge and experience will enable us to provide customers with the best-in-class data centre services in the region transforming Egypt into a vital hub for data storage supporting the growth of its digital economy.”

With an expected capacity of 25MW of IT load, the data centre offers expansion opportunities for businesses in Egypt.

The country has recently undertaken a series of investments, digital government services reforms and infrastructure upgrades to enhance the contribution of the ICT sector to the country’s economic growth.

The data centre will address the need for a future-ready digital infrastructure in Egypt, Khazna says, in a country where data demands have risen significantly in recent years.

This will also support Khazna’s growth strategy into international markets, reinforcing its commitment to expand operations beyond the UAE.