RETN partners Oracle FastConnect in Frankfurt

Natalie Bannerman
May 04, 2023 12:46 PM
Frankfurt network 16.9.jpg

RETN, a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), is to offer connectivity to Oracle Cloud through Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) FastConnect in Frankfurt.

Specifically, RETN will deliver direct connectivity services to OCI at Equinix FR5 and Interxion FRA10, in France. As a result, Oracle customers will be able to leverage Oracle Cloud locally, including Oracle Autonomous Database.

“We are delighted to add Oracle to the portfolio of our Cloud Connect family. A partnership that adds value to our product while delivering direct connectivity to one of the most recognised and prestigious cloud providers globally. Our customers will be able to match high network performances along with the most advanced cloud services in the market," said William Manzione, product manager at RETN.

Using RETN's reliable point-to-point connections made by dedicated circuits with capacity up to 100G on RETN’s multi-terabit international backbone network, FastConnect will allow RETN Cloud Connect customers to have direct access to their OCI virtual cloud network via dedicated, private, high-bandwidth connections that are easily scalable, allowing efficient responses to changing business requirements.”

OCI’s leverages a network of more than 80 FastConnect global and regional partners giving customers dedicated connectivity to Oracle Cloud regions and OCI services.

In addition, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect delivers enterprise cloud connectivity to OCI from enterprise data centres with a complete range of services across Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS).

“Reliable connectivity is necessary for critical, high bandwidth workloads like analytics, data warehousing, and streaming,” said Vinay Kumar, vice president of product management, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

“With OCI FastConnect, customers can achieve high service levels, and reliably high throughput in their network connection to Oracle Cloud.”

NB
Natalie Bannerman
Deputy editor
