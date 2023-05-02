Ciena names VP and sales leader for India

In his new role, Malik is responsible for driving the sales strategy in India, a key growth market for the company. He reports to Jamie Jefferies, who leads Ciena’s international business.

“India is an important market for Ciena driven by significant growth in bandwidth demand on our customers’ networks as well as our large Research & Development (R&D) centre in the country,” said Jamie Jefferies, vice president and general manager of international sales at Ciena.

“Amit’s deep expertise and proven track record in the telecommunications sector will be instrumental in building on our success in India as we support the country’s digital transformation journey and adoption of transformative technologies like 5G.”

Malik joins Ciena from Cisco Systems, where he held various leadership roles, most recently as managing director of strategic sales, global service provider segment, Asia-Pacific & Japan.

In addition, Malik is also an active participant in various industry bodies. He was previously co-chair of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) (IT committee), vice chair for the American Chamber, and co-chair of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) Smart City committee.

In related news, last month Ciena unveiled WaveRouter, an “industry-first” platform architecture designed for the converged metro network.

As part of the company’s Coherent Routing strategy, WaveRouter supports the rapid growth of metro traffic driven by bandwidth-hungry services such as 5G, high-speed broadband, enterprise business services and the cloud.

WaveRouter unifies IP, optical and compute functionality in a single platform and addresses the needs of service providers who are dealing with unprecedented traffic demand.