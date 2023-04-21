Morrison & Co closes FiberLight buyout, names new CEO

Following the close of the transaction, FiberLight will have increased financial flexibility to invest in strategic builds and expand its current lit and dark fibre optical networks, including cross-border connectivity that supports international trade.

Additionally, FiberLight will focus on developing new fibre assets building diverse routes and adding resiliency and redundancy to networks to ensure critical uptime for customers.

In Major, FiberLight has added a telecoms executive with over 20 years of experience leading teams across sales, operations and process improvement.

Most recently, Major served as CEO and president at Everstream Solutions, where he was responsible for overseeing the execution of the company’s strategy as an enterprise and wholesale fibre platform in the Midwest of the US.

He has also held other senior positions at Everstream and FiberTech.

“Bill is a proven executive who brings a wealth of infrastructure knowledge, telecommunications experience, and transformative leadership capabilities to FiberLight as the company builds its team and expands its footprint,” said Perry Offutt, partner and head of North America at Morrison & Co and chairperson of FiberLight’s board of directors.

“He is a purposeful changemaker with a customer-first approach and is the ideal individual to lead the company forward in pursuit of continued growth and scale.

“On behalf of the consortium, we look forward to partnering with Bill and the FiberLight team to broaden and enhance essential connectivity services to businesses across the U.S.”

FiberLight has also appointed Peter Gallagher as COO. Gallagher is an experienced industry executive who has supported Morrison & Co in the planning and development of FiberLight’s transformation programme since September 2022.

As COO, Gallagher will oversee the scaling of FiberLight’s operations to ensure strategic growth across the wider fibre infrastructure marketplace.