McRae joins Juniper after BT exit

In this company-wide, cross-functional role, McRae will focus on assisting Juniper’s customers including service providers, cloud providers and enterprises in developing next generation architectures.

McRae held a similar role at BT where he served as chief architect. While there, he led a significant transformation, as well as leading BT’s 5G launch and mobile strategy.

McRae has worked with Juniper as a customer and partner for almost 20 years through his tenure at BT, building several global networks using Juniper platforms.

On LinkedIn, McRae wrote: “Customers are at the heart of our industry and I'm super super super excited to join Juniper Networks and work with customers on building their next generation of networks and services, enabling the power of the network to make a difference in the way we live our lives!”

McRae, a veteran of the industry has worked in the telecoms industry since 1992, working for Cable and Wireless before moving to BT.

McRae left BT at the end of last year.