Farice's IRIS subsea cable is now ready for service

The cable is Farice’ third subsea cable connecting Iceland with Dublin and increases redundancy and resilience in the region.

Announced back in 2019, the marine survey was carried out in 2020 and 2021, with the cable manufacturing undertaken in 2021 and 2022. The system made landfall in May 2022, with 2 with final splice off the coast of Ireland installed in early August.

SubCom was awarded the contract to supply and install IRIS, which at the time was confirmed to span 700km in length and feature a six-fibre pair trunk with a total system capacity of 108Tbps with each fibre pair delivering 18Tbps.

The cable was tested by SubCom last autumn before being delivered to Farice in November. Farice’ technical team has since worked on integration of the subsea system with Farice’ network. The integration work is now completed and the system is now ready to carry traffic between Iceland and Dublin.

Taking to LinkedIn, Örn Orrason, VP of sales and business development at Farice ehf said:" Customer traffic for IRIS started flowing today between a POP in Iceland and Dublin Interxion DUB2, March 1st as planned. This is an important milestone. Now Dublin is our nearest neighbor followed by Copenhagen and Hamburg."