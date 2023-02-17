Security drive ‘will push SASE market to $60bn’ in by 2027

The Dell’Oro group says in a new report that SD-WAN and SSE revenues are expected to see a double-digit compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) over that period, and that unified SASE revenue is anticipated to grow fivefold by 2027.

Report author Mauricio Sanchez (pictured) said: “The last three years of the pandemic, and the subsequent need to modernize enterprise branches and address hybrid work needs, have fuelled great interest in SASE as evidenced by the total SASE market to double in size to over $6 billion in 2022.”

In the last few months Capacity has reported several strong moves by the industry to improve their SASE offer. Only this month NTT and Palo Alto networks said they had a new SASE solution designed to help enterprises meet current digital transformation challenges and enable more flexible ways of working.

In August last year Comcast Business partnered with Fortinet to deliver a new set of SASE and SSE solutions to enterprises. And two months earlier Colt Technology Services unveiled an integrated SASE solution, working with Versa, that combines SD-WAN with SSE features.

Sanchez, research director for network security, and SASE and SD-WAN, said: “While angst about the macroeconomic environment is starting to lead to some belt-tightening, we expect growth in SASE to continue unabated and double again by 2027.”

He said: “SASE utilizes centrally-controlled, internet-based networks with built-in advanced networking and security-processing capabilities. By addressing the shortcomings of past network and security architectures and improving recent solutions – in particular, SD-WAN and cloud-based network security – SASE aims to bring networking and security into a unified service offering.”

He said that enterprises realise that legacy networks and security architectures are inadequate and cannot provide the necessary security and performance in a user and application environment that has become highly distributed, interactive, and mobile across the internet.

“As a result, enterprises are thinking differently about networking and security. Instead of considering them as separate toolsets to be deployed once and infrequently changed, the problem and solution space is conceptualized along a continuum in the emerging view.”

The vendor community has responded with a service-centric, cloud-based technology solution that provides network connectivity and enforces security between users, devices, and applications, said Sanchez.