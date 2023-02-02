Free Trial
Capacity Media is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
News

NTT and Palo Alto Networks offer combined security edge solution

Alan Burkitt-Gray
February 02, 2023 11:02 AM
Share
Sunil Kishore - NTT 16.9.jpg

IT infrastructure company NTT Ltd is working with Palo Alto Networks to offer a new secure access service edge (SASE) solution.

It is designed to help enterprises meet current digital transformation challenges and enable more flexible ways of working, said NTT.

Sunil Kishore (pictured), NTT’s senior executive VP for managed network and collaboration services, said: “The breadth of our combined technical resources and service capabilities will enable us to design, deliver and manage solutions for even the most complex enterprise requirements.” This is enhanced by “NTT’s global presence”, he added.

The service, which NTT and Palo Alto Networks are calling Managed Prisma, will integrate networking functionality with cloud security features, such as zero trust and identity-based security.

At Palo Alto Networks, Anand Oswal, senior VP for network security products and R&D, said the collaboration “will play an integral part in enabling organisations to pursue their digital transformation journeys through enhanced operational efficiency and agility, and effective management of cloud environments, while maintaining the highest security standards to safeguard today’s distributed workforce.”

They said the new solution will enable customers to improve cloud application performance and security management.

“These organisations will be able to grant employees full access to digital resources and applications from anywhere, whilst still maintaining control,” said NTT and Palo Alto Networks.

Tags

News NewsCyber Security
Alan Burkitt-Gray.jpg
Alan Burkitt-Gray
Editor-at-large
More from across our site
Load More
capacity_logo_banner.png

Capacity Magazine

Subscribe to Capacity Magazine today for coverage of the key trends and technologies that drive the global carrier industry.
Subscribe