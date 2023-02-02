NTT and Palo Alto Networks offer combined security edge solution

It is designed to help enterprises meet current digital transformation challenges and enable more flexible ways of working, said NTT.

Sunil Kishore (pictured), NTT’s senior executive VP for managed network and collaboration services, said: “The breadth of our combined technical resources and service capabilities will enable us to design, deliver and manage solutions for even the most complex enterprise requirements.” This is enhanced by “NTT’s global presence”, he added.

The service, which NTT and Palo Alto Networks are calling Managed Prisma, will integrate networking functionality with cloud security features, such as zero trust and identity-based security.

At Palo Alto Networks, Anand Oswal, senior VP for network security products and R&D, said the collaboration “will play an integral part in enabling organisations to pursue their digital transformation journeys through enhanced operational efficiency and agility, and effective management of cloud environments, while maintaining the highest security standards to safeguard today’s distributed workforce.”

They said the new solution will enable customers to improve cloud application performance and security management.

“These organisations will be able to grant employees full access to digital resources and applications from anywhere, whilst still maintaining control,” said NTT and Palo Alto Networks.