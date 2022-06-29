Colt partners Versa to launch integrated full SASE solution

“Global customers are taking advantage of the convergence of security and networking to power their digital transformations, and Versa and Colt are uniquely positioned to support them," said Martin Mackay, chief revenue officer, Versa Networks.

“Colt became a Versa partner in 2016, and we are excited to continue working closely together to deliver some of the largest SD WAN deployments to date in Europe while meeting the rising worldwide demand for Versa SASE combined with low latency, high bandwidth connectivity."

Designed for global enterprises, the Colt Gateway Solution is based on Versa SASE which includes Versa Secure Web Gateway, a secure web access solution that gives organisations protection from malware and threats, insight for policy management, as well as seamless secure access to cloud-based applications.

The solution follows on from Colt’s long-standing partnership with Versa Networks and working in combination with Colt SD WAN Remote Access, a feature based on Versa Secure Access and Colt SD WAN’s core integrated features, the new solution delivers seamless network security.

“Colt was one of the first to offer a true SD-WAN service in Europe many years ago, and now we extend our offering further with the launch of a full SD-WAN-integrated SASE solution, powered by Versa," said Peter Coppens, VP of product portfolio, Colt Technology Services.

"It comes as a result of the changes in how people are working and accessing systems, combined with increasingly complex enterprise networks and rapidly changing security threats."

The launch comes in response to the growth of hybrid working and cloud deployments, as well as the increasing complexity of enterprise networks and an ever-changing security threat landscape.

As a result, enterprises are increasingly adopting a SASE approach, which uses the convergence of networking and security to offer dynamic, secure access for employees in location and device agnostic way.