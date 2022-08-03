Comcast Business and Fortinet unveil new SASE and SSE solutions

The new solutions will help enterprises protect their distributed workforces using a cloud-based approach to security policy enforcement and expands Comcast Business’s managed services while enabling enterprises to choose the cloud architecture and vendor they want.

“In today’s dynamic world, no two companies are alike and very few are the same as they were just two years ago,” said Amit Verma, chief technology officer of enterprise solutions, Comcast Business.

“By expanding our relationship with Fortinet, we are offering our clients more choice and the flexibility to choose a solution that works for them – while providing some of the latest security solutions to help keep them ready for the day – today and tomorrow.”

The new offerings, delivered through Comcast Business Secure Gateways, give enterprises the option to choose from either SASE or SSE solutions powered by Fortinet’s security networking technology and Equinix’s cloud connection, Equinix Fabric.

Specifically, the Comcast Business SSE solution give enterprises safe access to cloud and web services through a combination of multiple cloud-delivered network security technologies in a fully hosted environment.

While the Comcast Business SASE solution provides this hosted SSE security architecture combined with zero trust capabilities and any of Comcast Business’s SD-WAN solutions.

"In order to enhance user experience, reduce complexity, and improve their security posture against today’s most advanced and persistent threats, organisations must adopt solutions that converge networking and security," said John Maddison, EVP of products and CMO, Fortinet.

“We’re pleased to work closely with Comcast Business to build SASE services that support customers at any stage of digital innovation with Fortinet’s industry leading security-driven networking technology.”