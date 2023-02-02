OBS CEO shows ‘diversity and expertise’ of women leaders

They come from “cross-disciplinary backgrounds” and are “rich in diversity and expertise”, said OBS. The five “will support the network-native digital services company”, said the post.

Capacity has already noted that Orange has been notable for the number of women in senior positions, especially since Christel Heydemann became the first female CEO just over a year ago. In December Orange promoted Aïcha Janan to be head of sourcing for the Americas, and Elisabeth Py as VP of green and radio networks.

At OBS itself, Mousnier-Lompré was appointed CEO in May 2022, with the group saying at the time that she will be responsible “for the transformation of Orange Business Services to provide enterprise customers with a fully integrated value proposition and to better support them in their digital transformation”.

Now OBS has demonstrated that Mousnier-Lompré heads a team of five senior women.

Physicist Eka Kamushadze joined what it now OBS in 1999, and is now executive VP of major transformation projects, where she defines and implements key transformation programmes.

Telecoms engineer France Righenzi de Villers joined the company in 1992, and is now executive VP of the enterprise line of business and global sales, where she “drives the consistency of processes, tools and sales performances”, said OBS.

CFO Sandra Servières “creates new performance management principles and business value thanks to a data-centric financial model”.

Wassila Zitoune-Dumontet joined Orange in France in 2004 and has since worked in Jordan and Morocco, and is now executive VP for global delivery and operations, responsible for implementation of OBS’s solutions and service to customers worldwide.

Anne Marie Thiollet joined OBS in 1992 and for several years was head of billing and IT processes. For the past 12 months she has been deputy executive VP for products and marketing, merging all the company’s marketing forces to develop an innovative and responsible portfolio. She oversees the management of the three newly created business lines.

OBS pointed out that, “while women hold 24% of digital jobs worldwide and are less likely to train in tech, the brand, supporting women in leadership roles, is sending a strong and committed message in favour of professional equality between women and men.”