Janan and Py add to roster of senior women in Orange

The moves are just the latest in a series of senior management changes since Christel Heydemann took over leadership of the group.

Many of the announcements – including the latest two – have strengthened the position of women at the top of Orange.

In May Heydemann confirmed Aliette Mousnier-Lompre as CEO of Orange Business Services after six months as acting CEO.

In September Jérôme Barré left his role as CEO of Orange’s Wholesale & International Networks division. Other departures at the same time included Paul de Leusse, who was CEO of Orange Bank, and Béatrice Mandine who had led communications, brand and engagement for 15 years.

In the latest changes, Janan (pictured), who joined Orange in 2000 in carrier relations, has become the head of telecoms, enterprise and local sourcing efforts for Orange across more than 25 countries in the Americas.

At the same time Elisabeth Py, who has headed the group’s Pikeo “network of the future” project since 2021, has started a new position at Orange Innovation Networks, “giving me the opportunity to work with great teams to address big challenges for Orange group on green and radio networks”.

Py said on LinkedIn she was “a little sad also to say goodbye to the Pikeo project teams”, adding: “it was a path strewn with pitfalls but great achievements and so much learnings (and many more to come)”.