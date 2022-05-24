Orange Business Services ‘to transform’ as CEO confirmed in role

At the same time Heydemann has promoted Jérôme Hénique to CEO of Orange Middle East and Africa. He is director of operations and deputy CEO of the unit, which covers 18 countries in Africa and the Middle East.

Mousnier-Lompre (pictured) became acting CEO of Orange Business Services when Helmut Reisinger departed in December. He has since become CEO of cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks’ operations in EMEA and Latin America.

Orange said that she will be responsible “for the transformation of Orange Business Services to provide enterprise customers with a fully integrated value proposition and to better support them in their digital transformation”.

At Orange Middle East and Africa, Hénique replaces Alioune Ndiaye, who stays as non-executive chairman of the board of directors of the division.

Both Mousnier-Lompré and Hénique will join the group’s executive committee. Hénique’s appointment takes effect from 1 July.

Heydemann, who took up her own role in April, said: “The changes announced today reflect the priorities for the next few months on which we must now accelerate. The B2B sector, as well as the Africa and Middle East segment, are two key markets for Orange.”

The company said that “numerous challenges lie ahead in the build-out of networks, in financial services and in the development of other new digital services”.