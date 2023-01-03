Digital Realty appoints Matt Mercier as CFO

Mercier joined Digital Realty in 2006 and most recently served as SVP for global finance and accounting.

In his new role as CFO, Mercier will lead the company’s global corporate finance organisation, including treasury, capital markets, investor relations, financial planning and reporting, accounting and tax.

"Matt has been a great partner and a key leader in our Company for more than 15 years. I've appreciated and relied on his steady-handed and thoughtful approach, and I look forward to our continued partnership in his new role," said president and CEO Andrew Power.

"Looking to the future, his deep knowledge of our business and proven track record will be integral to Digital Realty's success as we continue to invest in PlatformDIGITAL and execute on our strategic plan, while remaining committed to the long-term financial principles that have supported our growth."

Over the course of his tenure, Mercier has held roles including leading corporate planning and capital markets, managing integration projects and overseeing joint ventures and servicing as principal accounting officer.

Prior to joining Digital Realty, Mercier held roles in asset management at Equity Office Properties and Trust and as an auditor at KPMG.