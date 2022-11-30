Hurricane Electric blows into new PoP in Lagos data centre

The point of presence (PoP) is Hurricane’s second in west Africa, said the company.

Rack Centre’s Lagos data centre (pictured) is host to the Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria (IXPN), and provides users with access to five undersea cables (ACE, GLO1, Main One, SAT-3, WACS), and over 45 carriers and ISPs.

Mike Leber, president of Hurricane Electric, said: “This new PoP is critical to meeting the connectivity needs of so many enterprises in Lagos and Nigeria, and we are excited to provide them with improved access to the global network.”

Rack Centre offers 1,200 sq metres of data centre space, guaranteed 100% uptime, and 24×7×365 on-site support and security.

Customers of Rack Centre in and around Lagos now have a variety of new connectivity options and access to IPv4 and IPv6 network 1, 10 and 100Gbps Ethernet connections.

This PoP is Hurricane’s first in Nigeria and second in west Africa.

“We are excited to expand our network into Nigeria to help meet the demand for increased connectivity,” said Leber.