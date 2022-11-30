Swisscom loses appeal in fibre-optic case

The case centred around whether the operator could use different standards than the one initially agreed upon with regulators.

Last year, the Federal Administrative Court ruled against the Swiss firm and now that decision has been upheld by the Federal Supreme Court,

"The Federal Supreme Court rejects Swisscom's appeal in connection with the precautionary measure imposed by the Competition Commission (WEKO) for the expansion of the fibre-optic network,” the court said in its verdict.

“The decision of the Federal Administrative Court, in which it confirmed the provisional WEKO ban, is not arbitrary.”

Swisscom said in a response that it had acknowledged the judgement.

“To counteract the stalled optical fibre expansion resulting from the proceedings, Swisscom decided in October 2022 to rely largely on the point-to-point topology permitted by WEKO,” the company said.

Swisscom had been prohibited by Swisscom from pursuing a network expansion until the commission had concluded its investigation, a decision that the company appealed against last year.